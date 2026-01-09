Dubai, UAE: As global attention turns toward the UAE’s drive to become an AI innovation hub, Milestone Systems, a world leader in data-driven video technology, is accelerating efforts to shape the region’s future of intelligent safety and resilience at Intersec 2026.

Building on a strong growth trajectory in the MENA region, Milestone is kicking off 2026 by expanding its AI portfolio and deepening its regional footprint. The company recently launched its next-generation Vision Language Model (VLM) in an EU and US version, and introduced two new innovations based on the VLM; the XProtect Video Summarization and VLM-as-a-Service.

The UAE is increasingly becoming a global hub for developing scalable, secure, and responsible AI solutions. This shift is driving the Gulf’s pivot toward AI-powered safety systems across smart cities, transportation, critical infrastructure, and industrial operations, an evolution that perfectly aligns with Milestone’s open platform strategy.

Louise Bou Rached, Director Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Milestone Systems:

“Video can deliver even greater value when it goes beyond traditional security transforming data into actionable insights that drive smarter decisions and tangible business outcomes. With Milestone’s open platform and new, advanced AI-powered capabilities, customers gain more than just surveillance. As the UAE and wider Gulf embrace AI to enhance safety, efficiency, and resilience, our open-platform VMS empowers public and private organizations to convert video data into actionable intelligence that supports operational excellence and informed decision-making.”

Milestone will showcase its data driven security and safety solutions at Intersec Dubai 2026, highlighting cyber-resilience and outcome-driven applications that accelerate the Middle East’s digital transformation.

Integrating AI-driven video analytics, intelligent access control, and sensor data for proactive decision support.

Uniting OT and IT to unlock operational insights and efficiency.

Securing edge devices, controllers, and VMS platforms through encryption, hardening guidelines, and continuous updates.

Milestone’s XProtect VMS, BriefCam analytics, and Arcules cloud convert video into actionable insights that support smart city goals, traffic management, crowd control, and asset optimization. The company’s open-platform architecture ensures interoperability with the region’s leading AI and IoT systems, protecting customer investment and future-proofing deployments.

Milestone Systems will be present at booth H1S24 at Intersec Dubai.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future.