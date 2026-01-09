London: Janus Henderson Investors today announces the launch of the Janus Henderson Horizon Discovering New Alpha Fund (DNA), a global equity fund available exclusively to HSBC Private Bank and Premier clients across Asia, Europe, US Offshore, and the Middle East, for an initial six-month period.

DNA is a globally diversified portfolio of approximately 50 high-conviction stocks aligned with the structural trends shaping tomorrow’s markets. It was designed as a solution to address growing investor concerns about performance being increasingly driven by a small group of companies.

The fund employs a dynamic and innovative approach to global equities, moving beyond traditional funds and indices to identify emerging opportunities and companies with long-term growth potential. A proprietary optimisation process is used to minimise biases and enhance diversification.

Led by experienced portfolio managers Richard Clode and Nick Harper, DNA leverages Janus Henderson’s global team of experts across technology, healthcare, financials, property, emerging markets, sustainability and natural resources, providing access to a broad range of exposures across sectors, market capitalisations, and geographies. Richard will drive the thematic framework across the investment desks, while Nick will manage the portfolio optimisation process. This approach reflects Janus Henderson’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help clients uncover new sources of alpha amid shifting global dynamics.

DNA uses themes to guide idea generation, focusing on seven transformational areas - smarter automation, mobility, lifestyle changes, longevity, biotechnology, sovereignty and net zero 2.0 - to uncover companies with long-term growth potential. While these themes provide the strategic framework, stock selection is bottom-up and conviction-led. The fund draws on the best ideas from Janus Henderson’s seasoned stock pickers, aligned with key growth trends and blended to create a balanced global equities portfolio.

Richard Clode, Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson, said:

“When we set out to create the DNA fund, we wanted to capitalise on the true DNA of Janus Henderson which is our teams’ differentiated and proven stock-picking expertise. By harnessing the best ideas from across our investment teams, we have built a high-conviction portfolio designed to capture the standout performers driving the majority of global equity returns. By doing this, we aim to identify tomorrow’s winners, today.”

Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson, commented:

“This innovative product co-development and distribution arrangement with HSBC reflects our shared commitment to putting clients first. By combining HSBC’s global reach with Janus Henderson’s deep investment expertise, we’re able to deliver a differentiated offering that helps investors navigate today’s evolving market landscape. It also underscores our ability to provide tailored solutions built around customers’ unique objectives.

For over 90 years, Janus Henderson has helped clients take the guesswork out of investing. DNA is yet another distinctive way we’re empowering our clients and HSBC’s clients to support their investment outcomes.”

Lavanya Chari, Head of Wealth and Premier Solutions, HSBC said:

“Global equity markets remain an important asset class for investors seeking returns from transformational themes shaping the future of the global economy. Guided by actively managed and well-diversified global equity strategies, this collaboration with Janus Henderson enables our clients to uncover new investment opportunities beyond AI while mitigating portfolio concentration risk.”

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of September 30, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$484 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the NYSE.

