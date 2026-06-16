Arab Finance: Trade exchange between Egypt and the G7 countries rose by 22.1% year-on-year (YoY) to $36.5 billion in 2025, compared to $29.9 billion in 2024, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

The growth was backed by increases in both exports and imports, as Egyptian exports to G7 countries jumped 15.6% to $11.1 billion in 2025 from $9.6 billion a year earlier.

Likewise, Egypt's imports from the group surged by 25.1% to $25.4 billion last year, compared to $20.3 billion in 2024.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the G7 nations pumped investments totaling $10.1 billion in Egypt, up 10.45% from $9.2 billion in the previous FY.

Meanwhile, remittances from Egyptians in the G7 countries reached $4.8 billion during FY 2024/2025, marking a 52% surge from $3.2 billion in FY 2023/2024.

The CAPMAS released these figures on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which is taking place in France from June 15th to June 17th.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in France to participate in the forum held in Evian. He was received by Egypt's Ambassador to France Tarek Dahroug, and members of the Egyptian Embassy in Paris.