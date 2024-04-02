The first phase of the study on the railway link between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be completed within the next three months, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources from the Ministry of Public Works. Sources revealed this phase includes determining the route that will start from Kuwait (Al-Shaddadiya area), passing through the city of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Sources said the necessary procedures and approvals for the first phase are currently being finalized; indicating the second phase is the design phase that requires approximately one year, while the third phase includes the implementation and construction within three years. It is expected that the project will be completed in 2028.

Sources explained the project aims to achieve safe and efficient railway transportation and facilitate the transportation mechanism between the two countries; which will promote increased trade exchange and economic growth, and ensure the safety of passengers and properties. The distance between Kuwait and Riyadh is estimated at 650 kilometers.

Studies showed that travel time will be reduced to two hours through the railway link project. The fees for consulting services for conducting the financial, economic and technical feasibility studies for the project will be shouldered equally by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as per the stages and scope of services. The consulting fees will not be collected until after the outputs for each stage are approved by both parties, sources added.

