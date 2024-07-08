Makkah: The Saudi Railways Company (SAR) has announced that the Haramain High Speed Railway transported more than 1.07 million passengers during the 1445 AH Hajj season, marking an increase of over 42% compared to the 1444 AH Hajj season, where SAR announced the successful implementation of the Haramain High Speed Railway’s operational plan for the Hajj season.



The operational plan also included the announcement of operating 3,895 trips during the Hajj season with a 98% on-time arrival rate. During this season, trips were conducted at an increasing pace between Makkah and Madinah, passing through the main Jeddah station, King Abdulaziz Airport station in Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City station.



On the peak day, Dhu Al-Hijjah, 13,131 trips were conducted. The Makkah station had the highest frequency, with a train departing every 15 minutes for various stations.



In collaboration with several partners, SAR launched an initiative to transport tens of thousands of pilgrims without luggage for the first time from King Abdulaziz Airport station in Jeddah to Makkah station. This initiative allowed pilgrims to go directly from the airport to the train while their luggage was transported to their accommodation without the need to carry it during their train journey.