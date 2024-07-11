The Transportation Authority in Ajman and Visa inked an agreement to enable the acceptance of open contactless payments on public transport buses in Ajman.

The partnership comes in line with the emirate's smart mobility goals, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Through the deal, passengers in Ajman will be allowed to pay for their trips using Visa contactless cards or their mobile devices that support contactless payment.

This aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties to achieve common strategic goals and streamline the passenger experience by implementing a contactless payment system in transportation for the first time in the country.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director-General of the Ajman Transport Authority, commented: "Adopting a contactless payment system has become an urgent necessity in light of the government digital acceleration witnessed by the UAE in all fields, especially in the transportation system."

Lootah added: “The agreement aims to develop the field of digital payment in transportation in the Emirate of Ajman, as part of the authority's strategy to support urban mobility through smart and sustainable solutions that contribute to facilitating the customer experience and making it exceptional.”

Michael Berner, Visa’s Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "By providing people with safe, fast, and more convenient payment methods for transportation, we aspire to participate in creating the future of seamless transportation in Ajman and across the UAE."

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the number of economic licences in Ajman increased by 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 37,755.

