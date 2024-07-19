AMMAN — The Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation, in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) and the Jordan Heritage Revival Company, has relocated one of its steam locomotives to Ma'an, specifically to the Founding King's Palace.

In a statement on Thursday, the corporation said that this move aims to activate the area and operate the train there, making it a vibrant tourist destination to attract tourists from both inside and outside the country.

The initiative seeks to promote the region through recreational and touristic trips, stimulate the local economy, and preserve historical heritage by showcasing rare items that were used during the Hajj train journeys, including the steam locomotive.

Ma'an station, affiliated with the Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation, had the honour of being the main and official headquarters for the late King Abdullah.

This station also had the distinction of being the departure point for His Majesty's journey from Ma'an to Amman.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

