Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to auction 350 premium number plates for private vehicles via its 76th Online Auction, featuring 3, 4, and 5 digits.

Numbers on offer bear A, B, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X and Z Codes.

Registration opens on Monday, 22nd July. Bidding Starts At 08:00 am on Monday,29th July, 2024, and continues for 5 days only.

The sale of these licensing plates will be subject to a 5% VAT. To participate, the bidder must have a Traffic Files in Dubai, submit a security cheque of AED5,000 made out to RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of AED120. Payments can be made at the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha, or Deira. Alternatively, payments can be made by credit card via RTA’s website.