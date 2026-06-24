NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Tuesday bilateral relations and regional developments.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi received a phone call from Qatar Amir during which the latter expressed condolences over the loss of lives of Indian nationals in an accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the wellbeing and safety of their citizens and reiterated their support and solidarity with each other," the statement said.

Modi appreciated Qatar's positive contribution in the peace efforts in West Asia and expressed hope that they would lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas.

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