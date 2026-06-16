The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, on Thursday received the United Kingdom Minister for Africa and International Development, Baroness Jenny Chapman, and members of her delegation for high-level discussions aimed at deepening economic cooperation, expanding investment opportunities, and advancing Nigeria’s development agenda.

The Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Secretary to the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Maryann Duke, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday.

The statement said the engagement underscored the strong and longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthening collaboration in areas critical to sustainable economic growth, private sector development, innovation, and shared prosperity.

A major outcome of the meeting was the announcement of a new UK–Nigeria Growth Programme, a £15 million initiative designed to support Nigeria’s economic reform efforts over the next three years. The programme is expected to help unlock private sector investment, strengthen capital market development, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and provide targeted technical assistance to accelerate economic growth and competitiveness.

Discussions also focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation in Nigeria’s digital economy through the UK-supported SPRITE initiative under the Digital Access Programme. The initiative will support digital governance reforms, reduce regulatory bottlenecks, and create a more enabling environment for investment in broadband infrastructure, digital services, and emerging technologies.

Speaking after the meeting, the Honourable Minister noted that the relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom continues to evolve beyond traditional ties, with increasing emphasis on development, investment, economic growth, and mutually beneficial partnerships. He highlighted the importance of translating the strong bilateral relationship into practical initiatives that deliver measurable outcomes for businesses, investors, and citizens in both countries.

The Minister further emphasised that strategic partnerships such as the UK–Nigeria Growth Programme align with the Federal Government’s broader economic reform agenda aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, attracting investment, expanding economic opportunities, and supporting inclusive growth.

The statement noted that both parties also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation across key sectors of the economy, including technology, finance, enterprise development, and investment promotion.

It explained that the discussions reflected a shared commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive while leveraging innovation and private capital to drive long-term economic development.

It also stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to fostering productive international partnerships that support Nigeria’s economic reform priorities, enhance investor confidence, stimulate private sector-led growth, and deliver sustainable economic opportunities for Nigerians.

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