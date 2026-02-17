GB Auto, a subsidiary of GB Corp, confirmed plans to introduce the Chinese brand "iCAR", affiliated with the Chery group, according to a press release.

The company will disclose full details and notify all relevant authorities at the appropriate time.

In June 2025, GB Auto, the exclusive distributor of Changan in Egypt, launched the first locally assembled version of the CS55+ in the country.

Besides its presence in Egypt, GB Auto has operations in Iraq as well as Kenya, where it incorporated GB Auto Kenya Ltd.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).