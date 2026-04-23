Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR) reported net profits of approximately EGP 1.95 billion in 2025, marking a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 1.69 billion in 2024, as per an emailed press release.

The results underscore the continued strength of Egypt’s capital market infrastructure, with MCDR maintaining its role as a core financial institution supporting market operations. The company attributed its performance to a strategy focused on financial growth, operational efficiency, service expansion, and accelerated digital transformation, aligning the local market’s infrastructure with global standards.

Operating revenue rose 15% compared to 2024, while investment income recorded a stronger 29% increase, reflecting improved resource utilization and efforts to maximize shareholder value.

On the operational front, MCDR executed more than 28 million settlement transactions during 2025, with a total value approaching EGP 1.3 trillion, representing growth of nearly 15%. The number of companies registered with the central securities depository (CSD) reached around 13,700, up 6%, indicating rising confidence in the system.

Investor services also expanded, with the company delivering approximately 41,000 services during the year, reflecting a 6% increase. In parallel, MCDR continued to scale its electronic signature offerings, surpassing 73,000 clients and issuing more than 33,000 new certificates in 2025.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the company further developed its mobile application, “Egypt Clear,” positioning it as an integrated digital platform that provides investors with direct, secure, and faster access to services. The application reached 5,500 subscribers by the end of the year.

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