The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling hit EGP 1.512 billion in the six-month period that ended on February 28th, 2026, the financial results showed.

The recorded profits were higher by 22.45% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.234 billion.

Revenues jumped to EGP 2.080 billion from EGP 1.706 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 16.64 from EGP 13.59.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax increased to EGP 1.16 billion from EGP 1.13 billion, whereas revenues soared to EGP 1.117 billion from EGP 1.017 billion.

Non-consolidated EPS went up to EGP 12.78 at the end of February 2026 from EGP 12.46 a year earlier.

Launched in 1996, the company offers IT educational services, establishes, manages, and operates activities for technology development zones, scientific labs, in addition to research and training centers, as well as the provision of technology-related services.

It has investments in the October 6 University. It is also engaged in software designs, production of electronic content, data entry on computers, creation of data and electronic information systems, production of electronic content in a different way, such as sound, image, and data, production and design of computer programs, and their applications of various types.

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