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Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trading on Thursday in the wake of stalled peace talks between Iran and the United States, with both sides maintaining restrictions on trade through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran seized two ships in the strait on Wednesday, increasing its control over the key shipping route just a day after President Donald Trump said he was indefinitely suspending attacks, with no indication that peace negotiations were resuming.
Top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a full ceasefire would only make sense if the blockade was lifted.
With the strait still effectively shut, global oil supplies are under pressure, pushing Brent crude above $100 a barrel, while the broader conflict — ongoing since late February — continues to cause casualties and economic strain across the Middle East and beyond.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank .
However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco gained 0.6%.
Brent crude futures rose $1.26, or 1.2%, to $103.17 a barrel.
The Qatari index was down 0.1%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank dropping 0.3%, after the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender reported first-quarter net profit of 5.01 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion), down 2% year-on-year.
However, quarterly profit still beat analysts' forecast of 4.38 billion dirhams, according to LSEG data.
Dubai's main share index added 0.3%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Emirates NBD Bank after reporting an increase in quarterly profit.
The emirate's top lender by assets said its first-quarter profit rose 3% to 6.4 billion dirhams, up from 6.2 billion dirhams a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)