Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Misr Beni Suef Cement Company hiked by 373.66% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 3.946 billion in 2025 from EGP 833.163 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 61.25 in 2025 from EGP 11.35 at the end of December 2024, while the net sales hiked to EGP 5.700 billion from EGP 3.940 billion.

As for the standalone business, net profits climbed to EGP 3.942 billion last year from EGP 833.493 million in 2024, while EPS jumped to EGP 59.79 from EGP 11.35.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Misr Beni Suef Cement logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 952.804 million.

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