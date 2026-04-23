Doha: Al Rayan Bank released yesterday its consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 with Net Profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QR361m.

H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board commented: “The Group delivered a solid performance in the first quarter of 2026, supported by the resilience of its core business lines and a disciplined approach to financial management. Despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, the Group maintained strong capital and liquidity positions, underpinned by robust governance and proactive risk management. Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on disciplined execution of its strategy, operational resilience, and long‑term value creation, while continuing to deliver Sharia‑compliant solutions that support Qatar’s economic development.”

Commenting on Q1 Financials, Fahad bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We delivered a robust operating performance during the quarter, while remaining firmly committed to our customer‑centric strategy, without compromising on cost discipline or operational efficiency. For the three‑month period ended 31 March 2026, the Group recorded a net profit before tax of QR421m, representing a 1% increase compared to the same period last year. This resilient result underscores the strength of our fundamentals and our continued focus on sustainable profitability. The Bank’s liquidity and capital position remain strong”.

The global geopolitical environment in early 2026 remains complex amid regional tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty. The Group continues to proactively manage geopolitical risks, with a focus on operational resilience, liquidity, and capital strength. Strategic planning incorporates stress scenarios related to geopolitical volatility, profit rate movements, and market disruptions.

Supported by a diversified business model and a strong balance sheet, the Group remains well positioned to navigate uncertainty while focusing on long term value creation.

The Group’s Business Continuity and Crisis Management framework has ensured continued operational resilience, enabling the Bank to maintain uninterrupted services and full readiness through strong infrastructure and close regulatory coordination.

The Group remains focused on client support, preserving strong liquidity and capital, and delivering on its strategic agenda.

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