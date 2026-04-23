MUSCAT: The Financial Services Authority (FSA), in collaboration with the Khazna initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), hosted a series of interactive awareness workshops in the fields of insurance and investment. The workshops targeted Cycle 2 (basic education students) and were held under the theme ‘Smart Investment Decisions City’ on April 21 and 22 at the FSA’s premises.

It aimed to further embed fundamental concepts of financial literacy among young students by delivering simplified, interactive content that aligned with their age group. It also sought to strengthen their understanding of saving, investment and risk management, in addition to further developing financial thinking skills and informed decision-making.

The workshops included interactive competitions led by specialists in insurance and investment, along with a range of practical and applied activities. These provided students with hands-on learning experiences through simulation exercises and group activities within specially designed interactive stations, helping to simplify financial concepts and connect them to real-life situations.

This initiative showcased the FSA’s continuous efforts to promote financial awareness across different segments of society and to reinforce its role as a knowledge enabler in the financial sector, alongside its regulatory and supervisory functions. Through such programmes, the FSA aimed to build a financially aware generation equipped with financial thinking skills from an early age.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).