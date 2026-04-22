Muscat: The Bureau of the Shura Council reviewed, during its meeting on Tuesday, the response of the Council of Ministers to a proposal concerning the enhancement of investment in the private healthcare sector.

The response indicated that the relevant authorities are working within the framework of the national five-year health development plans, while strengthening public-private partnerships through a range of programmes and initiatives aimed at expanding investment opportunities, improving the quality of healthcare services, creating employment opportunities, and regulating the private healthcare sector.

It also emphasised integrating the sector effectively into the comprehensive health coverage system, thereby reinforcing its role in improving public health and supporting economic growth. This came as part of the agenda of the Council Bureau’s twelfth regular meeting for the third annual sitting of the tenth term (2023–2027), chaired by Khalid Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Council, in the presence of Their Excellencies the members of the Office, and Ahmed Mohammed Al Nadabi, Secretary- General of the Shura Council.

The Bureau also reviewed the Council of Ministers’ response to the Council’s proposal regarding the activities of the Omani Export Credit Guarantee Agency. The response concluded that coordination is ongoing with the Islamic Development Bank Group to promote Omani exports to member states. It further noted the Bank’s role in facilitating engagement with foreign investors to enter into investment guarantee and export credit agreements with Credit Oman.

The Bureau agenda included a review of several reports submitted by the Council’s permanent committees, most notably the report of the Youth and Human Resources Committee on the proposal to develop the Individual Performance Measurement System (Ejada).The committee put forward a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the system’s efficiency.

The meeting also reviewed a number of ministerial responses to follow-up tools submitted by Council members. Among the most prominent was the response of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to a request for clarification regarding the suspension of issuing and renewing marine fishing licenses.

The response stated that the Ministry has implemented several regulatory and developmental measures related to the fishing profession, including the launch of licensing services through the “Tharawat” digital platform as part of its digital transformation initiative.

Citizens can now apply for fishing licenses through the platform after passing the approved examination, which covers the provisions of the Living Aquatic Resources Law and its executive regulations.

The Bureau reviewed a proposal to establish a national framework for developing the gaming and e-sports sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

It also examined a number of requests for clarification submitted by Council members, including inquiries addressed to the Minister of Social Development regarding street vendors, to the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs concerning the reassignment of imams from mosques to larger congregational mosques, as well as requests related to the social responsibility contributions of mining and quarrying companies, and another concerning the construction of protective barriers for wadis.

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