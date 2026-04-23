Qatar - Lesha Bank Group has reported a net profit of QR48.6mn in the first three months of 2026, up 20% a year-on-year (y-o-y), reflecting the bank’s resilient performance despite prevailing regional headwinds.

The bank’s assets under management (AUM) increased to QR15bn, marking a 41% growth year-on-year. Total investments expanded by 28% to reach QR4.8bn, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

As of March 31, 2026, total assets stood at QR9.9bn, reflecting a y-o-y increase of 41% ,resulting mainly from an increase in investment activities. Customer deposits recorded a growth of 69%, reaching QR4.8bn. Total income for the period stood at QR100mn, supported by an increase in fee-based income and dividend income, resulting in a 40% y-o-y growth.

Sustained profitability contributed to a strengthening of the bank’s financial position, with total equity increasing to QR1.43bn, up 7% compared to the same period last year. Return on assets and return on equity stood at 2.2% and 13.2%, respectively, while book value per share reached QR1.28 and annualised earnings per share stood at QR0.174, underscoring the bank’s improved financial performance and value creation for shareholders.

Lesha Bank chairman His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani said, “Over the past few years, we have remained focused on strengthening our core fundamentals and executing a forward-looking strategy, allowing us to navigate a challenging environment with caution and confidence.

“Our consistent profitability and strong financial performance underscore the success of our disciplined approach, driven by strategic portfolio diversification and a well-established business continuity framework. These efforts continue to position the bank to sustain growth, enhance liquidity, and maintain a strong and resilient balance sheet.”

Group CEO Mohammed Ismail al-Emadi said, “Our Q1 performance reflects the continued strength of our operating model and disciplined execution across all business lines and subsidiaries. We have maintained a strong focus on optimising our core operations, enhancing efficiency, and consistently delivering value to our clients and stakeholders.

“During the period, we made meaningful progress on key strategic initiatives, delivering high-quality investment opportunities while further strengthening our product offering across diverse asset classes, positioning the bank to effectively capture emerging opportunities. Our prudent approach to risk management, combined with a strong liquidity position, continues to enable us to remain agile and responsive.”

Lesha Bank is the first independent Shariah-compliant bank authorised by the QFC Regulatory Authority and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

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