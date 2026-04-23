ABU DHABI - EMSTEEL Group has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the resilience of the UAE market by maintaining pricing discipline across key domestic steel and building materials products, including reinforcing steel bars, while ensuring a reliable supply to customers nationwide.

This step reinforces EMSTEEL’s commitment to prioritising stable domestic supply, supporting customers, partners, and the broader economy.

By maintaining pricing, EMSTEEL demonstrates responsiveness to market needs, actively supporting the uninterrupted delivery of material for national infrastructure and development projects, minimising the risk of disruption of residential construction activity across the country, and enabling continued industrial growth.

EMSTEEL is able to leverage its integrated operations in the UAE and strong logistics capabilities to ensure reliable delivery.

“As a national industrial champion, EMSTEEL remains committed to strengthening the UAE’s resilience by ensuring supply stability. Maintaining our pricing during this period reflects our long-term approach and our responsibility to support national development and ensure project continuity across the UAE," said Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL.

EMSTEEL serves a wide range of customers across the UAE and international markets, supplying high quality steel and building materials products to major infrastructure, industrial, and construction projects.

The company continues to monitor market conditions closely while maintaining operational flexibility and prioritising uninterrupted supply.