Egypt’s New Valley Company for Mineral Resources and Oil Shale (WADICO) posted a 195% surge in its 2025 net profit to exceed EGP 1bn, driven by EGP 2.8bn in operating revenues and EGP 3bn in record contracts.

The financial results, compared to a net profit of approximately EGP 340m in 2023, reflect the implementation of the company’s 2024-2028 institutional development strategy, WADICO Chairperson Amgad Abdel Razek Ghoneim said during the company’s general assembly. The meeting was held via videoconference to approve the 2025 results and was attended by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

Total company assets rose 283% from 2023 to reach EGP 3.14bn.

Operationally, WADICO extracted 3.5m tonnes of phosphate ore in 2025, reaching a daily extraction rate of 10,000 tonnes. The production of fine phosphate using mechanical separation totalled 1.7m tonnes, with a daily average of 4.6 thousand tonnes, resulting in sales of 1.1m tonnes, Ghoneim said.

Expanded exploration programmes have confirmed new phosphate reserves, which, alongside current measured and proven stock, guarantee sustainable production and sales rates for more than eight years, he added.

In a bid to expand its operations locally and internationally, WADICO signed a strategic memorandum of understanding(MoU) with Chinese firm Xingfa to study the establishment of an integrated chemical industrial complex for phosphorus and silicon production in Egypt. The company is also in discussions to exploit phosphate in Saudi Arabia and has signed an MoU for phosphate exploration in Mauritania.

As part of its green mining initiatives, WADICO is constructing the Egyptian mining sector’s first off-grid solar power plant in Aswan’s Wadi Al-Shaghab region. The 3.2-megawatt facility will power three crusher production lines and associated facilities, saving 2.6m litres of diesel annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 7.3 thousand tonnes.

The company has also deployed the sector’s first electric heavy mining equipment, operating three 70-tonne dump trucks and two 24-tonne loaders, supported by a 600-kilowatt-hour electric charging station.

On digital transformation, WADICO achieved “zero human intervention” in its production stages by linking all weighing scales to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and a central dashboard providing real-time data and alerts, the chairman said. The digital upgrade included integrating artificial intelligence, establishing VOIP telecommunications infrastructure, and deploying solar-powered surveillance cameras for round-the-clock automated risk monitoring.

Additionally, WADICO issued a safety guide for supervisors of surface mining operations for sedimentary ores, detailing equipment protocols, risk identification, and precautionary measures to limit hazards.

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