The UAE’s leading industrial platform, Make it in the Emirates, will hold its fifth and largest edition yet, from May 4 to 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme “Emerging Stronger,” Make it in the Emirates is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC.

The upcoming edition of Make it in the Emirates will feature in-depth discussions on the future of the industrial sector, focusing on opportunities to drive its growth and enhance its contribution to the national economy.

The event will also serve as a platform to launch initiatives supporting companies that leverage the UAE’s business-friendly environment, technological advancements, competitive financing, and commitment to industrial sustainability.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 will be the largest to date in terms of participation, space, and expected attendance, emphasising its role in promoting economic diversification and creating long-term sustainable value.

As the region’s leading industrial event, Make it in the Emirates 2026 offers a platform for industry leaders to showcase innovation, build strategic partnerships, and drive industrial progress alongside government entities, investors, and strategic partners.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of industrial sectors, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), metals and fabrication, handicrafts, and more.

The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates promises to be an exceptional event, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision to establish the country as a global hub for advanced industries.

It also highlights the UAE’s secure regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic efforts to establish itself as a centre for innovative and advanced manufacturing.

The event will feature 12 industrial sectors, drawing participation from leading exhibitors, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-scale multinational corporations.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

