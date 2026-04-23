Isuzu Motors South Africa has recorded its highest-ever annual production, with output rising 21% year on year at its Gqeberha plant for the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

The company produced more than 27,400 Isuzu D-Max bakkies alongside over 3,800 trucks, reflecting sustained demand across both light commercial and heavy vehicle segments in South Africa and the broader African market.

The milestone builds on a multi-year growth trajectory rather than a once-off surge, pointing to consistent demand and stable production scaling. Isuzu has steadily increased output while maintaining its positioning in key commercial vehicle segments.

Alongside the production record, the manufacturer retained its status as South Africa’s leading brand in the medium- and heavy-commercial vehicle category for the 13th consecutive year. This continued dominance reflects strong demand from sectors such as logistics, construction and infrastructure, where reliability and lifecycle costs remain key purchasing factors.

The Gqeberha plant plays a central role in Isuzu’s regional strategy, serving both domestic customers and export markets across Africa. The facility supports the company’s broader manufacturing footprint and contributes to South Africa’s automotive export industry.

Isuzu said its production growth has been aligned closely with market demand, allowing it to increase volumes without compromising on quality or operational discipline. The company emphasised that its approach has focused on steady expansion supported by workforce capability and production efficiency.

The latest figures highlight the resilience of South Africa’s commercial vehicle manufacturing sector, even as broader economic conditions remain mixed. Demand for bakkies and trucks continues to be supported by ongoing activity in trade, transport and infrastructure development across the region.

The milestone also reinforces Isuzu’s long-term investment in local manufacturing, with the Gqeberha plant continuing to serve as a key hub for vehicle production and supply into African markets.

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