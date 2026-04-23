Arab Finance: Tamweely has signed a new agreement with global digital transformation consultancy Talys to implement the Bizzdesign HOPEX platform, as part of efforts to digitize its governance, risk management, and compliance framework, as per an emailed press release.

The move expands an ongoing strategic collaboration between the two parties, with Tamweely aiming to upgrade its corporate structure in line with international standards and the directives of Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to strengthen technological oversight and financial stability.

Under the agreement, Tamweely will develop an integrated digital system for governance and risk management, built on a centralized model for monitoring and managing risks.

The platform is expected to enhance the effectiveness of internal control systems while improving audit and review processes through advanced analytics, supporting greater accuracy and transparency in reporting.

The system will also provide decision-makers with data-driven insights, enabling more proactive and informed strategic planning, as the company works to embed stronger oversight mechanisms across its operations.

The partnership comes amid growing global adoption of regulatory technology, with firms increasingly integrating digital tools into compliance and risk frameworks.

Tamweely said the initiative will not only improve its internal performance, but also contribute to strengthening the integrity of Egypt’s non-banking financial sector and support financial inclusion by offering more secure and stable services.