Arab Finance: Egypt is expanding its digital talent development programs as the country works toward increasing offshoring services exports to $6 billion in 2026, up from approximately $5.2 billion in 2025, as per an emailed press release.

The effort forms part of a broader strategy led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to align workforce development with the needs of global technology, outsourcing, and business services companies operating across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

One of the latest initiatives under this strategy is the expansion of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency's (ITIDA) summer training program, delivered in partnership with the National Telecommunication Institute (NTI). The program is expected to serve 10,000 university students, providing practical training in fields that continue to see strong demand from international employers.

The program targets students from both technical and non-technical disciplines, including engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, business information systems, media, and creative industries. Participants complete 120 hours of training that combines technical coursework, applied projects, and professional development.

Training tracks cover artificial intelligence and data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software development, digital design, electronics, digital marketing, freelancing, and preparation for internationally recognized professional certifications.

The summer program forms part of a wider talent development ecosystem that includes the Egypt University of Informatics (EUI), the Information Technology Institute (ITI), NTI, and a range of industry-focused programs managed by ITIDA. Together, these institutions provide education, specialized training, and upskilling opportunities designed to prepare graduates for careers in technology and digital services.

ITIDA also operates several programs aimed at connecting talent with employment opportunities. Its Train to Hire model is delivered in cooperation with local and international technology companies to align training programs with existing hiring needs, while internship and summer training initiatives introduce students to workplace requirements before graduation.

In addition, the ITIDA GIGS program supports young professionals seeking opportunities in freelancing and remote work, helping them access international projects and clients.

Efforts to expand the talent pool also include initiatives focused on workforce inclusion. Among them is the ITIDA-DXC Dandelion Program, which provides specialized digital skills training for neurodivergent individuals and supports their participation in the technology sector.

The talent development framework is further supported by MCIT's Digital Egypt Generations (DEG) initiative, a fully funded program designed to build digital skills across different educational levels and career stages.

These initiatives contribute to MCIT's target of training approximately 800,000 people in information and communications technology (ICT) skills this year, reflecting a coordinated effort to expand the country's digital workforce.

Egypt's focus on talent development comes as global demand for skilled technology professionals continues to outpace supply. With a population exceeding 110 million and around 750,000 university graduates entering the labor market each year, including large numbers of engineering and technology graduates, the country is seeking to strengthen its position as a delivery hub for international technology and outsourcing companies.

Global firms continue to establish and expand operations in Egypt, supported by the country's multilingual workforce, competitive cost structure, and geographic location linking Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.