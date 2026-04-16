SÃO PAULO - EDGE, one of the world’s leading defence and advanced technology groups, and Indra Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly explore the development and production of next-generation radar systems in Brazil.

The signing took place at LAAD Security 2026, being held from 14th to 16th April in São Paulo.

The agreement lays the groundwork for a tripartite strategic collaboration, combining Indra’s recognised expertise in radar technologies and systems integration, SIATT’s industrial and technological capabilities, and EDGE’s global reach in the defence market, together with its advanced manufacturing competencies.

The initiative paves the way for the creation of a new radar production ecosystem in Brazil, fostering the development of sovereign capabilities, technology transfer, and the creation of highly skilled jobs within the national defence industry.

This agreement is the latest chapter in a deepening strategic relationship between EDGE and Indra that has expanded steadily since 2023, encompassing joint ventures in Abu Dhabi for radar development and electronic warfare, and most recently agreeing to establish a new manufacturing facility in Spain for loitering munitions and smart weapons. The MoU signed in São Paulo brings that growing partnership to Latin America.



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