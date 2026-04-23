Doha, Qatar: Qatar is positioning itself to attract strategic, long-term foreign direct investment as global competition intensifies, reinforcing its standing as a resilient and forward-looking business hub.

According to Fahad Ali Al-Kuwari, Chief Investment Development Officer at Invest Qatar, the country remains well equipped to navigate global economic uncertainty while continuing to create new opportunities for investors.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Al-Kuwari said that despite mounting global pressures, including technological disruption and increasing competition for capital and talent, Qatar’s economic framework provides a strong foundation for sustained growth.

He noted that the country’s emphasis on innovation and diversification continues to drive its long-term investment strategy beyond 2026.

“Like all countries, Qatar must navigate broader global pressures from economic uncertainty to technological disruption and intensifying competition for both capital and talent,” he said.

“However, Qatar is well-positioned to turn these challenges into opportunities.”

He pointed to Qatar’s stable economic policies and forward-looking national vision as key strengths that continue to attract international investors.

“With a stable, forward-looking economy and a national commitment to innovation and diversification, Qatar is exceptionally well-positioned to continue attracting strategic, long-term FDI that contributes to sustainable growth,” Al-Kuwari said.

In a series of interviews by InvestQatar, business leaders and industry experts echoed this confidence, highlighting Qatar’s proven resilience during previous global crises.

Ayşe Aslı Başak, Founder and CEO of Shipsider, emphasised that the country has consistently demonstrated its ability to withstand economic shocks.

She noted that Qatar had successfully navigated past global downturns, including the crises of 1993 and 2008 as well as the 2019 pandemic, adding that “its economy remains strong and resilient against future challenges.”

Catherine Mertinez, Counsel at Crowell and Moring LLP, said that global clients continue to view Qatar as a key market within broader international business trends.

She said, “We are able to see Qatar and how it fits into broader international business and trends. Our international clients remain very invested in the region, which reinforces the strategic importance of our presence here.”

Confidence at the institutional level is another factor supporting investor sentiment. Simon Chen, Financial Supervisor at Yutong Qatar, pointed out that government entities play a crucial role in maintaining business confidence.

Davide Fabris, Co-founder of Growa.ai, said that organisations such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Invest Qatar, and Qatar Development Bank have consistently maintained communication and support for businesses, even during challenging periods.

From an energy sector perspective, Sean Park, CEO of EnergyX, stressed that confidence itself is a key driver of value in Qatar’s market. He said, “I believe the confidence we all have here in Qatar is what really drives the value here.”

Similarly, Michael Jordan, CEO of Gem Soft, highlighted the resilience of Qatar’s broader business community.

“To be honest with you, Qatar is showing an immense resilience, as is its entire business community,” Jordan said. “And one of the commitments we’ve made to our clients is that we are going to be here.”

As part of its global outreach efforts, Invest Qatar has been expanding its engagement across Asia, North America, and Europe, regions identified as critical for their capital strength, technological capabilities, and established economic ties with Qatar.

Al-Kuwari stated that this network enhances Qatar’s ability to connect directly with global financial and technology hubs while promoting its competitive advantages.

He explained that maintaining proximity to investors not only accelerates business opportunities but also strengthens long-term relationships.

Al-Kuwari added that combining strategic dialogue with direct investor engagement plays a crucial role in reinforcing Qatar’s global standing.

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