AJMAN - The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has issued 778 completion certificates during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 613 during the same period in 2025, representing a growth of 26.9 percent.

The growth reflects continued urban activity in the emirate and supports its strategic objective of comprehensive urban management under Ajman Vision 2030.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, said the increase highlights the strength of the construction sector and aligns with efforts to promote sustainable development and enhance quality of life.

He noted that Ajman continues to consolidate its position as an attractive destination for investment and residence, owing to its advanced infrastructure and legislation supportive of growth.

Al Muhairi explained that all completion certificates were issued following verification of full compliance with building requirements and the fulfilment of approved safety standards and technical specifications, in coordination with strategic partners, ensuring the highest levels of quality and sustainability in completed projects.

Engineer Ahmed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director of the Buildings Department, said the department is streamlining procedures and expanding service channels to improve efficiency, accelerate transactions and boost customer satisfaction.

He added that certificates are granted upon completion of construction in line with approved plans and technical and engineering requirements, highlighting the role of contracting companies and consultancy offices in maintaining standards.

The eastern sector accounted for the largest share of completion certificates during Q1, whilst the central sector and city centre witnessed the execution of qualitative projects reflecting the diversity and balance of the urban landscape across the various areas of the Emirate of Ajman.