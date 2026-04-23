SSH, one of the leading masterplanning, infrastructure and project management firms in the Middle East, has announced that it has secured the design and supervision contract for Expo Valley Views, the next chapter in Expo City Dubai’s sustainable living story.

Featuring contemporary homes inspired by the natural rhythm of the valley, the community brings architecture, landscape and light into effortless balance, forming part of a sustainable, human-centric neighbourhood aligned with Net Zero 2050 ambitions, said SSH in a statement.

The development boasts over 800 thoughtfully planned one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments complemented by 10 retail units, creating a vibrant neighbourhood ecosystem.

Under the contract, SSH will be delivering lead design consultancy services across architecture and interior design, structural, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, roads and infrastructure, and public realm and landscape design, along with construction supervision services.

More than a residential development, Expo Valley Views embodies the city’s vision to build climate-conscious communities that are shaped around comfort, nature and connectivity, prioritising wellbeing and fostering social interaction in alignment with Dubai’s forward-looking urban vision, said the statement.

From shaded courtyards and sculpted podiums to elegantly proportioned residential towers, the project balances contemporary and mid-century design and architecture inspired by mountain landscapes, while low-rise buildings of varying peaks create a terraced skyline, it stated.

Residents will have access to horse trails, multiple pools, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, yoga terraces, an indoor kids’ club, children’s play areas, games rooms, a multi-purpose community hall, BBQ and outdoor dining spaces, an events lawn, and a central community plaza for social gatherings, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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