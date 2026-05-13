Alkan Real Estate, the real estate arm of Egypt’s Alkan Holding, has launched Citadel Plaza, a mixed-use tourism and hospitality development in Cairo overlooking the Citadel of Saladin.

The project is being developed in coordination with National Committee for the Protection and Development of Historic Cairo and forms part of wider state-led efforts to revitalise Historic Cairo and strengthen its role within the city’s tourism and urban landscape.

Spanning approximately 60,000 square metres (sqm), Citadel Plaza is being developed as an integrated destination combining hospitality, culture and entertainment, retail, commercial, business, conference and exhibition zones and platforms for Egyptian designers and SMEs

Hospitality component

The project will include approximately 550 hotel rooms and 70 serviced apartments to support the government’s broader tourism strategy of increasing visitor engagement and extending tourist stays in Cairo.

Khaled Nosseir, Chairman of Alkan Holding, said the project represents a long-term investment in historic Cairo’s economic and tourism potential.

“To us, Citadel Plaza is a long-term commitment to the future of Historic Cairo,” he said. “This is one of the most significant and underutilized areas in the city, with a central role to play in Cairo’s tourism and economic landscape.”

The project is being developed under planning, architectural and regulatory frameworks aligned with UNESCO World Heritage standards.

Khaled Fouda, Chairman of the National Committee for the Protection and Development of Historic Cairo, said the project supports the state’s vision for heritage-sensitive urban activation.

“Our focus is on ensuring that projects within this district adhere to a clear regulatory and planning framework that preserves identity while allowing for sustainable activation,” he sad.

A central component of the project is 'Darb El Fenoun,' a cultural and creative platform integrating artisans, designers and creative entrepreneurs into the development.

Alkan has appointed Communitas to develop the project’s cultural identity and placemaking strategy.

Delivery timeline

Phase I completion is targeted for fourth quarter of 2027 while subsequent phases, including hospitality assets, are scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2029.

The project is designed to improve accessibility and flow, incorporating substantial parking capacity and a structured circulation strategy.

“The long-term development of Historic Cairo depends on aligning urban planning, infrastructure, and economic activity within a clear and coherent framework,” said Ibrahim Saber Khalil, Governor of Cairo. “Citadel Plaza reflects this approach, introducing the structure and capacity needed to support a more active district, with tourism as a key component of its future growth.”

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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