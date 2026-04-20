Precision Consulting Engineering (PCE) has announced a strategic partnership with RECS Architects to expand integrated architectural and consultancy services across Egypt and Gulf markets.

The agreement, signed by PCE Chairperson Waleed Sweida and Pier Maria Giordani, aims to establish a cross-border collaboration model that combines local execution capabilities with global design expertise. The partnership seeks to move beyond traditional consultancy frameworks towards a value-driven approach that accelerates project delivery and enhances quality standards.

Sweida said the alliance will target major developments across real estate, construction, hospitality and industrial sectors, including towers, residential compounds, hotels and tourism projects in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He described the partnership as a model for delivering “Italian architectural expertise through Egyptian hands”, blending European know-how with regional market presence.

The alliance plans to execute around 150 projects over the next three years, with a total investment value estimated at $10bn, primarily in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The pipeline includes a fully integrated residential development in Egypt, three projects in Jeddah and the development of Dammam’s Corniche, alongside further expansion across Gulf markets.

In Egypt, the partnership will focus on large-scale urban developments, including towers and integrated communities, with a particular emphasis on East Cairo and the New Administrative Capital. In the hospitality segment, the alliance has already secured contracts for three hotel projects, including one in Sheraton with infrastructure investments estimated at EGP 12bn, another in New Cairo, and a five-star hotel development in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with a global hospitality brand.

Mohamed Farag highlighted PCE’s established presence in Gulf markets, noting that the partnership enhances integration across architectural design, engineering and project supervision. He added that Egypt remains a resilient and attractive market despite global geopolitical challenges, supported by growing demand for sustainable and innovative developments.

Farag also emphasised that the alliance aligns with Egypt’s national direction towards green building practices, focusing on optimising resource use and adopting environmentally sustainable construction methods.

For his part, Giordani said the partnership centres on delivering sustainable architectural solutions powered by smart systems and artificial intelligence. He noted that integrating advanced technologies in design and construction—alongside energy efficiency and water management solutions—will strengthen the alliance’s competitiveness in both regional and European markets.

He concluded that combining European innovation with Egyptian execution capabilities creates a strong platform to shape the future of architecture in the Middle East, positioning the alliance as a model for integrating global expertise with local market insight.

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