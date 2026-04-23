National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the shari’a-compliant savings and investment company National Bonds, has announced that 97% of the work has been completed on its flagship residential and retail development - 399 Hills Park - located within Dubai Hills Estate, thus bringing the project into its final phase ahead of handover.

This milestone comes amid sustained demand for quality residential developments in Dubai, as the emirate continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for premium living and long-term real estate investment.

Comprising 399 residential units across two contemporary towers with a value in excess of AED1 billion ($272.2 million), the project has been designed to deliver lifestyle-driven living within a landscaped, community-focused environment.

The development has recorded strong market demand, with one tower designated for sale fully sold, underscoring sustained investor confidence and end-user appeal for well-located, high-quality residential offerings.

In line with its long-term investment strategy, National Properties said it will retain the second tower as an income-generating asset, reinforcing its approach to building a resilient portfolio of premium residential properties that deliver stable, recurring returns for the Mudaraba portfolio.

Group CEO Mohammed Qasim Al Ali said: "Dubai’s real estate fundamentals have never been stronger, driven by sustained demand for high-quality developments across both residential and commercial sectors. Dubai’s residential real estate market achieved record performance in 2025, supported by strong growth in both sales value and transaction activity."

"Total sales exceeded AED540 billion, representing an annual increase of around 25%, while transaction volumes surpassed 200,000, up around 18% compared to 2024. More than 70% of transactions were driven by the off-plan segment, underscoring sustained investor confidence and continued appetite for new launches," he stated.

National Properties said the residents will benefit from a curated selection of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including swimming pools, sauna facilities, steam rooms, paddle court, fully equipped gyms, club lounges, children’s splash area, and indoor and outdoor play zones, roof BBQ terraces.

Landscaped recreational spaces further enhance the overall living experience, supporting a vibrant and family-oriented community.

"This reinforces our conviction in developing and retaining high-quality residential communities such as 399 Hills Park, which is designed to meet evolving lifestyle expectations while delivering long-term value for investors," he noted.

National Bonds will be launching several real estate projects soon supporting the growing demand for high quality residential and commercial assets, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

