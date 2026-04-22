Dubai Municipality has announced that work is nearing completion on one of its flagship projects - Al Mamzar Beaches. Featuring an investment of AED500 million ($136 million), the project is set to become a unique family beach destination.

The Al Mamzar Beaches project reflects Dubai Municipality’s efforts to enhance beach infrastructure, transform the emirate’s coastline into world-class urban and tourism destinations, and create an integrated environment that promotes healthy lifestyles, social connection, and sustainability.

Its standout features include the world’s first 24/7 women-only beach offering night swimming, a floating walkway at Al Mamzar Lagoon, the first of its kind in the region, and a waterfront restaurant, reported Wam.

"Our projects are moving ahead, and work will not stop, on the contrary, the pace will accelerate. We remain committed to a clear development agenda, with even greater achievements ahead," remarked HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, after touring the Al Mamzar Beaches development project.

"As part of our vision to transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live in by 2040, we recently approved the AED3 billion ($816 million) Dubai Beaches development plan aimed at increasing beach capacity for tourists and visitors by 170%," he stated.

"Today, I toured Al Mamzar Beaches, one of our strategic projects nearing completion. It will become one of Dubai’s leading family destinations, spanning 4 million square feet and capable of accommodating up to 7 million visitors annually," he added.

Designed to meet rising visitor demand, Al Mamzar Beaches will feature 35 service and leisure facilities, all built to international standards and accessible to people of determination.

The project is expected to increase visitor numbers significantly to seven million visitors annually, with a 500% boost in service capacity - including safety and rescue infrastructure - and the creation of more than 65 new investment opportunities.

Dubai Municipality is enhancing the digital infrastructure of its beaches by leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, as part of its smart city operations, reported Wam.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the progress of the Al Mamzar Beaches project, part of an AED3 billion portfolio of premium beachfront developments across key locations, including Al Mamzar Corniche and Lagoon, Jumeirah 1, and planned projects in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, and Jebel Ali Beach through 2030.

Bin Ghalita said the development will redefine family beach destinations, strengthening Dubai’s network of beaches and waterfronts while reinforcing its position as a global tourism hub.

"Dubai Municipality continues to advance the Al Mamzar Beaches project, with the destination expected to open soon and deliver high standards of safety, sustainability, and service quality," he stated.

Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach will span 2.75 million sq ft, featuring a 300-metre night swimming beach, children’s play areas, gyms, water sports zones, jet ski docks and shaded beachfront spaces.

Al Mamzar Corniche, covering 1.25 million sq ft, will cater to visitors seeking privacy and premium experiences, including a dedicated women’s beach with full privacy, sport facilities, art walkways, and seasonal event spaces, he added.

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