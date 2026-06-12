

TOLEDO, Spain — Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in tourism, with Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb calling for practical joint action to enhance the sector's resilience amid global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Al-Khateeb represented the Kingdom at the 126th session of the Executive Council of the UN Tourism, held in Toledo, Spain, from June 10 to 11.

Speaking during the opening session, Al-Khateeb said the tourism industry continues to demonstrate a strong ability to adapt and recover despite global challenges.

"Tourism continues to prove its resilience and adaptability, making it a key pillar of national economies and a major driver of development," he said.

The minister reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to its partnerships with UN Tourism and member states, stressing the importance of international cooperation in advancing the global tourism sector.

Al-Khateeb called for moving toward practical implementation of initiatives aimed at preparing the sector for future challenges, pointing to the outcomes of the UN Tourism General Assembly hosted by Riyadh last year.

He highlighted the Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism, which established a framework for supporting the long-term development, growth and sustainability of the global tourism industry.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al-Khateeb co-chaired a tourism committee meeting under the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council alongside Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni.

The discussions focused on cooperation in human capital development, knowledge exchange and destination promotion.

The Saudi delegation also signed a joint work program with France covering tourism workforce development, investment, sustainable tourism, innovation, technology, data and statistics, events, and destination marketing.

Al-Khateeb additionally held meetings with tourism officials from Indonesia, Spain and Egypt to explore opportunities for future cooperation and joint initiatives.

Saudi Arabia's participation reflects its expanding role within UN Tourism and the global tourism industry.

Key milestones include Riyadh's designation as the regional headquarters of UN Tourism for the Middle East and the Kingdom's hosting of the organization's 26th General Assembly, where member states unanimously adopted the Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism.

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