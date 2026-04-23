Arabian Acres, a Dubai-based luxury real estate brokerage and development advisory firm, has concluded the acquisition of three adjacent freehold plots in Jumeirah Coastline for a collective value of AED400 million ($109 million).

The deal represents one of the most significant private coastal land assemblies in Dubai and marks the largest residential land transaction completed in Dubai.

This transaction comes at a time when global capital is increasingly seeking resilient, well-regulated markets. The UAE’s policy stability, strong governance and long-term growth fundamentals continue to reinforce its position as a preferred investment destination.

Arabian Acres said the consolidated landholding spans over 113,000 sq ft, with a stretch of 160m of private beachfront along the Arabian Gulf, forming one of the last remaining contiguous coastal development opportunities of this scale in the emirate.

The transaction was completed in March 2026 and registered through the Dubai Land Department as three co-ordinated unit transfers. Arabian Acres structured, sequenced, and executed the entire acquisition, acting as exclusive broker for both buyer and seller.

"Large-scale land acquisitions of this nature reflect steady institutional and private wealth confidence in the UAE’s regulatory transparency, economic resilience, and long-term growth trajectory. Sustained capital inflows into Dubai’s prime and super-prime real estate segments continue to reinforce the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most stable and resilient investment destinations," said Issa Atiq, the CEO of Arabian Acres.

"At Arabian Acres, our role goes beyond brokerage. We work closely with local & international clients to navigate and execute complex, high-value opportunities in Dubai’s evolving real estate market," he stated.

The consolidated landholding spans over 113,000 sq ft, with a stretch of 160m of private beachfront along the Arabian Gulf, forming one of the last remaining contiguous coastal development opportunities of this scale in the Emirate. The transaction was completed in March 2026 and registered through the Dubai Land Department as three coordinated unit transfers.

Arabian Acres structured, sequenced, and executed the entire acquisition, acting as exclusive broker for both buyer and seller.

The combined site is projected to deliver a gross development value exceeding AED 1 billion, driven by its extreme scarcity, scale and the planned integration of Dubai’s only residential land opportunity combining private beach access with a dedicated residential yacht marina. The development will comprise three ultra-luxury villas, each with direct beachfront access and private marina docking.

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