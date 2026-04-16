RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced plans to construct a tunnel and 4 elevated bridges at the intersection of Thumama Road and Uthman ibn Affan Road.

As part of the RCRC’s Road Axes Development Program and the Thumamah–Othman bin Affan intersection development project —falling within the Ring Roads and Major Axes Development Program — this initiative aims to enhance traffic flow and improve connectivity efficiency between the main roads.

The four main bridges, totaling 2,000 meters in length, are intended to ensure seamless connectivity between the directions without traffic.

As for the main tunnel — at 850 meters in length — it will be accompanied by three lanes from each direction, converting the Othman Road into a free-flow corridor and ensuring uninterrupted flow along Thumamah Road.

In addition, the service roads will have two lanes in each direction to serve neighborhoods and local activities.

In addition to traffic flow, the RCRC expects this initiative to aid in reducing travel time, improving road safety, enabling efficient emergency responses, lowering emissions, enhancing urban landscaping, increasing investment value, and improving network connectivity.

The RCRC has taken measures to avoid congestion during the implementation phase. The measures include establishing temporary traffic diversions to regulate and facilitate movement, Continuous on-site monitoring, installing clear directional signage to guide drivers to alternative routes, and implementing precautionary measures to enhance safety in the project area.

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