Khasab – Work on the RO151mn Sultan Faisal bin Turki Road in Musandam has reached 76% completion, signalling progress on one of the sultanate’s key infrastructure projects, according to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The 72km road is designed to link the wilayats of Khasab and Dibba via the niyabat of Lima, improving mobility across the mountainous governorate and facilitating the movement of people and goods.

Considered one of the most complex road projects ever to be undertaken in the region, the road will run through some of the most difficult terrain in Oman characterised by rising mountains and plunging wadis.

The project includes three main sections: a 20km stretch from Khasab to Lima, an 8km section within Lima, and a 44km stretch from Lima to Dibba.

A total of 197 concrete structures are being built for rainwater drainage to maintain safety and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during adverse weather. The highway will comprise two lanes, one in each direction, each 3.6m wide, with 1.5m side shoulders and additional earthen shoulders allowing for future expansion.

Once completed, the road is expected to reduce travel time between Khasab and Dibba to about 55 minutes. The journey between Lima and Khasab will take around 20 minutes. Currently, travel via these routes can take up to two and a half hours.

The ministry said the project is part of broader efforts to improve connectivity between wilayats in Musandam, ease travel and support economic and tourism activity.

The new link is also expected to serve villages and residential communities along the route, contributing to regional development and improving access to services across the governorate.

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