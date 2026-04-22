Egyptian developer Khaled Sabry Developments is targeting delivery of 425 units in 2026, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Khaled Sabry told Zawya Projects.

The handovers will include villas in the company’s flagship Rosail City project in Mostakbal City and units across separate East Cairo developments.

Sabry said the company plans to deliver 225 ready-to-move villas in 2026 within the Rosail City development.

The villas are spread over 20 acres, with associated investments of around EGP5 billion ($96.14 million). Construction progress on the villas has reached 90 percent.

Rosail City spans 61 acres in Mostakbal City with a gross development value of EGP24 billion ($461.46 millon).

The scheme includes 225 villas, 50 residential buildings and commercial components.

Khaled Sabry Developments Founder and CEO Khaled Sabry

MOD+Partners is the main consultant for the project.

Sabry said the five-phase development is scheduled for full completion by end-2031.

In addition to Rosail City, the developer is planning to deliver 200 units in separate projects located in Beit Al Watan during 2026.

The company plans to inject around EGP 800 million ($15.38 million) into construction works during 2026.

New Capital pipeline

Sabry said the company is targeting delivery of the 12-storey Ronza Tower in New Administrative Capital’s Downtown by the third quarter of 2027. The EGP 2 billion ($57.68 million) project is currently 90 percent complete.

The developer has also completed 40 percent of Ryan Tower in the CBD area. The 17-storey commercial tower spans around 3,000 square metres, carries investments of EGP 3 billion ($38.45 million), and is scheduled for delivery by the third quarter of 2028.

Demand outlook

Sabry added that the company owns a further 18 acres in East Cairo earmarked for future development. He said around 85 percent of the company’s buyers are overseas-based customers, including Egyptians living abroad as well as Arab and foreign nationals.

(1 US dollar = 52.05 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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