Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session with a mixed note. The EGX30 index retreated by 0.03% to 51,962.39 points.

On the other hand, the EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 0.61% to 5,514.55 points, while the EGX35-LV went up by 1.28% to 5,681.06 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.57% at 13,717.42 points and by 0.81% at 19,212.17 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 11.957 billion through the exchange of 3.147 billion shares over 226,630 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 3.603 trillion.

Individuals dominated 75.6% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for the remaining 24.39%.

Egyptian traders controlled 86.88% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors equaled 7.19% and 5.94%, respectively.

Arab and Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 205.190 million and EGP 162.992 million, respectively. The foreign were net buyers with EGP 368.182 million.