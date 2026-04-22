Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat held talks with Norway’s Scatec to review the progress of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 3,100 megawatts (MW) and battery storage systems totaling 4,000 megawatt-hours (MWh), as the government pushes forward its energy transition strategy, as per a statement.

Discussions focused on solar and wind projects under implementation in the Red Sea, Qena, Minya, and Alexandria, as well as energy storage initiatives aimed at strengthening grid stability and flexibility. The projects form part of Egypt’s broader plan to raise the share of clean energy in its electricity mix to 45% by 2028, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Esmat reviewed key developments, including the second phase of the 500 MW Obelisk solar power project in Naga Hammadi, which is scheduled to be connected to the grid next May, and the 900 MW Ras Shukeir wind power project, expected to come online next year.

He also highlighted a 1,700 MW solar project in Minya and multiple battery storage facilities across Minya, Alexandria, and Qena with a combined capacity of 4,000 MWh.

The meeting also covered progress on a battery storage manufacturing facility, set to begin production by the end of next year, with total investments estimated at $1.8 billion. Both sides discussed accelerating implementation timelines, addressing potential challenges, and ensuring adherence to schedules for grid connection.

The projects are expected to support the stability of Egypt’s electricity network and supply clean energy to new industrial zones, including Wadi El-Sereiriya, in line with the country’s sustainable development plans.

Esmat said the government is advancing a comprehensive energy strategy focused on energy security, sustainability, and increasing reliance on renewable sources. He noted that these projects are being implemented in partnership with the private sector, which the government views as a key contributor to expanding renewable energy capacity.

He added that the electricity sector continues to receive strong state support to meet the demands of ongoing industrial, agricultural, and urban development, while maximizing returns from Egypt’s natural resources, particularly its solar and wind potential, and strengthening cooperation with Scatec.