Egypt will begin applying daylight saving time starting April 24th, the last Friday of April, in line with Law No. 24 of 2023, which regulates seasonal time changes across the country.

Under the law, the legal time in Egypt will be set 60 minutes ahead of the current standard time from the last Friday of April until the end of the last Thursday of October each year.

The measure establishes a fixed annual schedule for daylight saving time, aligning Egypt’s official timekeeping with seasonal adjustments for part of the year.

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