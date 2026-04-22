South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries turned profitable with EGP 60.529 million in net profits in the nine-month period that ended on March 31st, 2026, versus net losses of EGP 3.936 million a year earlier, according to the unaided financial results.

Net sales increased to EGP 280.031 million in the July 2025-March 2026 period from EGP 180.400 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 10.088 against a loss per share of EGP 0.656.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the company generated net profits worth EGP 6.071 million, an annual increase of 66.64% from EGP 3.643 million.

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