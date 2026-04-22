Arab Finance: Finland’s President Alexander Stubb said Egypt is a key partner for Finland, emphasizing the need to strengthen bilateral relations amid global uncertainty, as per a statement.

During his participation in the Egyptian-Finnish Business Forum held in Cairo, Stubb added that the current global landscape is very turbulent, making it essential to deepen cooperation with strategic partners.

The forum was held in the presence of Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, alongside a number of ministers, senior officials, and representatives of the business communities from both countries, at the headquarters of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) in Cairo.

Moreover, Stubb highlighted Egypt’s role in supporting regional stability, while praising the country’s recent development progress across multiple sectors. He added that Egypt’s predominantly young population represents a key strength, alongside its strategic geographic location connecting multiple continents.

When asked about lessons that could be drawn from Egypt’s experience, Stubb said, “I am not here to offer lessons to one of the oldest nations and civilizations in history.”

Stubb also revealed that both sides had reached an agreement to cooperate across various stages of education, while noting Finland’s experience in communications and advanced technologies.

On the sidelines of the event, Madbouly and Stubb discussed expanding cooperation, particularly in education and technology.

Madbouly said Egypt is seeking to increase bilateral trade in line with the potential of both economies, pointing to opportunities in education, green energy, and communications and information technology. He also highlighted Egypt’s young population as a key advantage for attracting investment.

In this regard, Stubb reaffirmed Finland’s commitment to strengthening cooperation, particularly in education, communications, and information technology. He also highlighted Finland’s experience in developing advanced communications technologies, referencing Nokia’s global achievements.

The Finnish president said his country is fully ready to support Egypt across all stages of education development, emphasizing a shared interest in building a stronger partnership between the two countries.