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Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Wednesday, as caution over the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz offset U.S. President Donald Trump's move to indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran.
Trump said on Tuesday he would extend the ceasefire to allow further peace talks aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands and rattled the global economy. The U.S. Navy, however, maintained its blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, a move Tehran has described as an act of war.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - which typically handles around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies - remained largely at a standstill on Tuesday. Shipping data showed just three vessels had passed through the waterway over the previous 24 hours.
Dubai's main share index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications, while Air Arabia declined 2.1%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank. However, oil major Saudi Aramco rose 0.2%.
Oil prices swung between gains and losses, with Brent crude futures last flat at $98.47 per barrel.
The Qatari index fell 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.7%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)