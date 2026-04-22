Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Wednesday, as ​caution over ⁠the continued closure of the Strait of ‌Hormuz offset U.S. President Donald Trump's move to indefinitely extend ​the ceasefire with Iran.

Trump said on Tuesday he would ​extend the ceasefire ​to allow further peace talks aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands and ⁠rattled the global economy. The U.S. Navy, however, maintained its blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, a move Tehran has described as an act ​of war.

Shipping ‌through the ⁠Strait of ⁠Hormuz - which typically handles around 20% of global oil and ​liquefied natural gas supplies - remained largely ‌at a standstill on ⁠Tuesday. Shipping data showed just three vessels had passed through the waterway over the previous 24 hours.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications, while Air Arabia declined 2.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit ‌by a 0.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank. ⁠However, oil major Saudi Aramco rose ​0.2%.

Oil prices swung between gains and losses, with Brent crude futures last flat at $98.47 per barrel.

The ​Qatari index ‌fell 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic ⁠Bank losing 0.7%.

(Reporting by Ateeq ​Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)