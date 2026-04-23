El Nasr Clothing and Textiles Company (KABO) logged 9% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, amounting to EGP 17.245 million, according to the unaudited financial results.

The quarterly profits were compared with EGP 18.964 million in Q1 of FY2024/2025.

Net sales increased by 10% YoY to EGP 285.092 million at the end of September 30th, 2025, from EGP 258.715 million.

In October 2025, the EGX-listed firm penned an agreement with Yassin Textile in line with its strategy to expand and reinforce partnerships in the export field.

KABO is an Egypt-based company, operating within the production of underwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It sells its products in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

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