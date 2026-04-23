Dow said ​on ⁠Thursday it expects supply ‌disruptions linked to the ​Middle East conflict to persist ​through 2026, warning ​of higher costs and potential delays ⁠to planned industry capacity additions.

Ongoing tensions in the region ​are ‌likely to ⁠keep ⁠oil and naphtha prices elevated, steepening ​the ‌global cost ⁠curve for producers, the chemicals maker said on a post-earnings call.

Dow added that the conflict could delay or cancel ‌planned capacity expansions across the industry, ⁠as companies ​reassess investments amid heightened uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions.

(Reporting ​by ‌Arunima Kumar ⁠in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Shreya Biswas)