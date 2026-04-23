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Dow said on Thursday it expects supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict to persist through 2026, warning of higher costs and potential delays to planned industry capacity additions.
Ongoing tensions in the region are likely to keep oil and naphtha prices elevated, steepening the global cost curve for producers, the chemicals maker said on a post-earnings call.
Dow added that the conflict could delay or cancel planned capacity expansions across the industry, as companies reassess investments amid heightened uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)