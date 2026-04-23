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The secretary general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development played down on Thursday the risk of stagflation due to the Iran crisis.
Asked whether the OECD feared a repetition of the stagflation seen in the 1970s, Mathias Cormann said: "We don't see as a base-case scenario a risk of stagflation."
"What we experience today is different... Today's inflation is being driven primarily by a specific supply shock in energy prices rather than broad-based demand," he told a panel discussion at an economic forum in Delphi, Greece.
The global economy has some genuine sources of strength, he added.
Stagflation is a combination of stagnant economic growth and high inflation and unemployment.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Gareth Jones)