Muscat – Aluminium scrap recycling volumes in Oman rose 288% by the end of 2025 compared to 2024, marking a sharp increase in recovery rates as the sultanate strengthens its circular economy framework.

The milestone was highlighted at the third edition of the Aluminium Recycling Forum, held on Wednesday and organised by Sohar Aluminium in collaboration with the Environment Authority. The event took place under the patronage of Dr Abdullah Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority.

Industry leaders and policymakers said the growth reflects coordinated efforts between regulators and producers, supported by aluminium-related regulations introduced in March 2025. Since 2024, a series of workshops led by Sohar Aluminium with government and industry stakeholders has aimed to streamline scrap management and improve compliance.

The forum examined global, regional and domestic trends in aluminium scrap recycling, with discussions focusing on retaining scrap within local markets, improving quality standards and strengthening technical capabilities.

Participants reviewed the economic outlook for the recycling industry and opportunities to expand investment across the value chain. Sessions addressed how policy frameworks, innovation and collaboration can support the development of a structured recycling ecosystem.

Said Mohammed Al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium, said recycling has become central to both environmental targets and industrial growth. “The progress we have achieved over the past years demonstrates what is possible through strong collaboration and clear regulatory direction,” he said.

He added that aligning policy, investment and technology would help build a resilient recycling network capable of supporting sustainable growth and enhancing in-country value.

Panel discussions explored measures to develop a cohesive recycling value chain in Oman, including coordination between government entities, industrial operators and supporting institutions. Delegates said scaling recycling capacity and improving scrap retention could position Oman as a regional centre for circular economy practices in high-value materials such as aluminium.

As Oman advances its sustainability objectives under Oman Vision 2040, aluminium recycling is emerging as a contributor to emissions reduction, resource efficiency and economic diversification, officials said.