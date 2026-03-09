Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ​said on Saturday it ⁠is actively managing offshore output levels to address storage requirements ‌amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, while its onshore operations are continuing.

"This approach ​preserves operational flexibility and will enable the company to resume normal operations without ​prolonged delay," ADNOC said ​in a statement.

The war, now in its eighth day, has blocked shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial ⁠waterway responsible for roughly 20% of global oil and LNG supply. Analysts have predicted the UAE and Saudi Arabia would soon have to cut output as their oil storage fills up.

ADNOC said its operations are ​continuing, and ‌that it is using ⁠export capacity ⁠that bypasses the strait as well as international storage facilities to ensure supply ​continuity to global markets.

Saudi state oil giant Aramco ‌is temporarily diverting some crude shipments to the ⁠Red Sea port of Yanbu to ensure supply continuity for customers unable to access the Gulf, Saudi state media said on Saturday. Reuters reported on Friday that its shipments from the Red Sea are increasing but the volumes are far from enough to offset the drop from the crisis-hit strait.

"Business units are assessing the situation on a product-by-product and transaction-by-transaction basis, considering the ongoing disruption that is ‌affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

ADNOC ⁠has activated well-established protocols and is working closely ​with authorities to protect its people, assets and operations, it added.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation began cutting oil output on Saturday and declared force majeure, adding ​to earlier ‌oil and gas reductions from Iraq and Qatar. (Reporting by ⁠Yousef Saba; Additional reporting ​by Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jan Harvey)