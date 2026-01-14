Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) held a meeting with the members of the Cool Coalition of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on several key topics, including strengthening co-operation to promote district cooling globally, supporting various events and initiatives of UNEP, and exploring ways to raise awareness of sustainable cooling solutions and advisory for national and state-level policies on efficient cooling.

The Empower team led by its CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar also discussed ways to boost sustainable business models for district cooling services, particularly the ‘utility-service’ one with Lily Riahi, the Head and Global Co-Ordinator of the UNEP’s Cool Coalition.

Empower’s integrated end-to-end service model, covering design, build, operation, maintenance, metering, billing, and customer service, was also highlighted at the meeting.

The duo also addressed prospects for co-operation in technical support, including expertise contributions for establishing district cooling systems in cities, technical feasibility assessments, training and development, information exchange, validation of district cooling systems, and operational advice.

The two sides also discussed ways to expand and accelerate the adoption of sustainable cooling solutions in countries that have joined the pledge, which has attracted 72 countries and more than 80 partners within just 18 months.

The meeting further focused on collaboration to achieve the objectives of the pledge through support for international mechanisms, including the adoption of EPIC (engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning) contracts for cooling facilities and the wider implementation of the ‘cooling as a service’ concept.

These efforts align with the framework of the Cool Coalition’s Global Cooling Pledge, launched at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference-COP28, hosted by the UAE.

During the meeting, Bin Shafar stressed the importance of international partnerships in accelerating the adoption of sustainable cooling solutions, noting that district cooling is among the effective solutions supporting global efforts to address climate change challenges and achieve Net Zero.

"We work within the framework of the wise leadership’s forward-looking vision, which places strong emphasis on district cooling within national plans to enhance energy efficiency and build a sustainable, carbon-free future. The Global Cooling Pledge represents a practical embodiment of these efforts and serves as a key driver of international initiatives in the district cooling sector," stated Bin Shafar, who is also the Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association and Member Emeritus of the Board of Directors of International District Energy Association (IDEA).

"Through this framework, efforts are focused on translating global commitments into concrete actions on the ground and advancing the transition to innovative and sustainable cooling solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action," he stated.

“Based on Dubai and the UAE’s leading position in the global sustainable district cooling sector, Empower is keen to build bridges of constructive dialogue, enhance cooperation and joint efforts with global partners, and lead initiatives to advance the district cooling sector and promote its wider global adoption,” he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

